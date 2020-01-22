Anil Kumble responds after PM Narendra Modi cites his example in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’

Anil Kumble was hit on his chin during the batting and was left with a broken jaw at the Antigua Test between India and West Indies in 2002. (Source: Twitter/Reuters) Anil Kumble was hit on his chin during the batting and was left with a broken jaw at the Antigua Test between India and West Indies in 2002. (Source: Twitter/Reuters)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the children of India as a part of an annual event ‘Parkisha Parv 2.0’, former India captain and leg-spinner Anil Kumble thanked the BJP leader for using him as an example to motivate the students present at the gathering.

He also sent his best wishes to the students appearing for examinations in the coming months.

“Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM ? @narendramodi ? ji. Best wishes to everyone writing their exams,” Kumble tweeted on Wednesday.

Honoured to have been mentioned in #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 Thankyou Hon. PM ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji. Best wishes to everyone writing their exams. pic.twitter.com/BwsMXDgemD — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 22, 2020

PM Modi in his address took references of courage and perseverance from the field of sports and hailed the contributions made by former Indian cricketers. He reminded the students of the epic 376-run-partnership between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman against Australia at the Eden Gardens in 2001.

He further mentioned Kumble’s name from an incident back in 2002, when the leg spinner turned up to bowl despite breaking his jaw during the course of the match.

“Who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi coined both the incidents as acts of valor and a symbol of “motivation and positive thinking.”

