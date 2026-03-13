Anil Kumble predicts RCB to stick to same starting XI with Devdutt Padikkal instead of getting in Venkatesh Iyer

Venkatesh Iyer, after receiving a humongous bid in the 2025 auction, went to Kolkata Knight Riders, but was not able to justify the price he was paid. However, come the auction for the 2026 season, his price had fallen significantly to 7 crores from 23.5 crores and was acquired by defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Former player for the franchise, Anil Kumble, predicted that Iyer might not start in the playing XI for RCB in the upcoming season.

“Not the starting XI. I don’t think he would be because you would still want the same starting XI. Devdutt Padikkal should play in the XI. He missed out on the last couple of important games for RCB because of injury. He is in outstanding form. So he will certainly take that role of that impact player, Devdutt batting and Suyash Sharma probably bowling,” the former RCB captain responded on Star Sports.