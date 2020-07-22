Anil Kumble on coaching Team India: The end could have been better

Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli’s relationship had become ‘untenable’ said the former leg spinner. (Source: AP) Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli’s relationship had become ‘untenable’ said the former leg spinner. (Source: AP)

Anil Kumble had stepped down from the post of India head coach in 2017 after declaring that captain Virat Kohli had reservations about his style. The acrimonious exit of Kumble as India’s cricket coach occurred after his one-year term ended with a defeat to Pakistan in the 50-over Champions Trophy in June 2017, prompting a fallout with Kohli.

Kumble quit over a rift with Kohli, saying his relationship with the skipper was “untenable”. Three years later, the former India leg-spinner admitted that while he did enjoy his stint as the head coach, the ‘end could have been better’.

View this post on Instagram Absolute legend A post shared by Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) on Jul 21, 2020 at 3:56am PDT

“I was very happy that I took up that role [India coach]. It was great, the one year I spent with the Indian team was really fantastic,” Kumble told Pommie Mbangwa on an Instagram live session.

“Having been with great performers and again being a part of the Indian dressing room is a great feeling.

“We did really well in that one year period. I was really happy that there were some contributions made and there are no regrets. I was happy moving on from there as well. I know the end could have been better but then that’s fine.”

“As a coach, you realise, when it’s time to move on, it’s the coach who needs to move on. I was really happy I played a significant role in that one year.”

After resigning as India head coach in 2017 Kumble is back to coaching again, this time as a coach at Kings XI Punjab.

He also held mentorship roles at Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd