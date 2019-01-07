Anil Kumble got India-Australia series result prediction absolutely spot on

Former Indian leg-spinner and coach Anil Kumble turned soothsayer after correctly predicting the outcome of the India vs Australia Test series even before the contest began. In an interview with Gaurav Kalra on cricketnext, dated November 26, 2018, Kumble was asked to make his prediction. Not only was Kumble correct with a 2-1 scoreline but also gave an insight on how bad weather and rain could play a major part in Sydney. As it turned out the fourth Test ended in a draw as rain played spoilsport on the last two days and allowed India to seal the victory by a margin of 2-1

Here is how the conversation panned out:

Advertising

GK: Ok! So, let me put you into a spot. Make a series prediction for us, Anil?

AK: Oh! India should win 2-1.

GK: You see a draw somewhere?

AK: Somewhere, there is so much of rain around. Maybe rain will play a part.

Meanwhile, Kumble had also said that this was India’s biggest chance to beat Australia in their own den. “I think whether Australia has a full playing XI or not, the potential that the current (Indian) team has certainly makes this their best opportunity to win a series in Australia. They missed out in South Africa and England but this is a great opportunity to beat Australia in Australia,” said Kumble.