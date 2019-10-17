‘India’s greatest match winner’: Cricketers wish Anil Kumble on 49th birthday

Toggle Menu
Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag share old photos of Anil Kumble (Source: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh/Twitter)

Wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity as former Indian skipper Anil Kumble celebrated his 49th on Thursday, October 17. Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket and third in the world, the only Indian bowler and second in the world to take 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket.

The legendary leg spinner’s former teammates shared photos on Twitter to wish him on his 49th birthday.

Virender Sehwag apologised for his suggestion that led to Kumble missing out on his second Test century. In a talk show, Kumble revealed how he was 14 runs away from his second Test ton when Sehwag’s advice during the tea break led to his wicket right after. The incident happened in Adelaide in 2008.

The newly appointed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) head coach asked Harbhajan Singh for lessons in Punjabi language as he would be joining the team soon.

The legendary leg spinner has played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs for India taking 619 and 337 wickets respectively. Apart from his historic 10-wicket haul, Kumble’s best ODI bowling figures of six wickets for 12 runs stood as Indian record for a long time before Stuart Binny bettered it.

The former Karnataka cricketer made his international debut on April 25, 1990, and retired from international cricket on November 2, 2008.

