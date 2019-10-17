‘India’s greatest match winner’: Cricketers wish Anil Kumble on 49th birthday

Wishes poured in from the cricket fraternity as former Indian skipper Anil Kumble celebrated his 49th on Thursday, October 17. Kumble is the highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket and third in the world, the only Indian bowler and second in the world to take 10 wickets in an innings in Test cricket.

Advertising

The legendary leg spinner’s former teammates shared photos on Twitter to wish him on his 49th birthday.

Many more happy returns of the day to India’s greatest match winner @anilkumble1074 bhai. May you continue to inspire and have a healthy and joyful life ahead. pic.twitter.com/kaoFkp5Qzl — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 17, 2019

Birthday wishes to India’s greatest match winner @anilkumble1074 ! Have learnt so much from you and you are the best leader that I have played under! Thanks for inspiring generations of cricketers. pic.twitter.com/NAM2KeFdtX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 17, 2019

Greatest spinner ever played the game.. biggest match winner for india.. happy birthday @anilkumble1074 my bowling partner and guru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/u9ef40Srjs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 17, 2019

Wishing you a very special birthday and a wonderful year ahead @anilkumble1074 May God shower you with blessings today and always and I am sure this special day will bring you endless joy and tons of precious memories!🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/Sun4LaLY6Q — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 17, 2019

One of India’s greatest ever Match winners and a terrific role model. Sorry for depriving you of your second century @anilkumble1074 bhai. But I pray that you score a century in real life. Only 51 more to go.. come on ..come on Anil Bhai ! Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/P7UnvoLBlU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2019

Virender Sehwag apologised for his suggestion that led to Kumble missing out on his second Test century. In a talk show, Kumble revealed how he was 14 runs away from his second Test ton when Sehwag’s advice during the tea break led to his wicket right after. The incident happened in Adelaide in 2008.

The newly appointed Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) head coach asked Harbhajan Singh for lessons in Punjabi language as he would be joining the team soon.

Advertising

The legendary leg spinner has played 132 Tests and 271 ODIs for India taking 619 and 337 wickets respectively. Apart from his historic 10-wicket haul, Kumble’s best ODI bowling figures of six wickets for 12 runs stood as Indian record for a long time before Stuart Binny bettered it.

The former Karnataka cricketer made his international debut on April 25, 1990, and retired from international cricket on November 2, 2008.