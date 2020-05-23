Wasim Akram talks about mid-pitch chat with Waqar Younis on denying Kumble his perfect 10

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis had a public spat in 2017 over the alleged contents of their mid-pitch conversation during their 10th wicket stand in the 1999 Kotla Test. (File Photo/AFP) Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis had a public spat in 2017 over the alleged contents of their mid-pitch conversation during their 10th wicket stand in the 1999 Kotla Test. (File Photo/AFP)

Wasim Akram spoke further about his controversial mid-pitch conversation with Waqar Younis as Anil Kumble neared his record 10th wicket in the second innings of the historic 1999 Kotla Test, allegations over which had started an ugly spat between the two in 2017.

Asked whether Akram and Waqar tried to deny Kumble his 10th wicket by trying to get out in some other way, Akram said, “No. That would be against sportsman spirit. I said to Waqar Younis that you play normal cricket, I will not get out to Anil Kumble. As a captain, I told Waqar to play his normal game and go for shots against Srinath.”

Akram was speaking to Aakash Chopra in an online chat earlier this week.

Akram had earlier alleged that Waqar had suggested that the two of them try to get run out so that Kumble would be stuck on 9 wickets in the innings. “Waqar came to me and said ‘How about getting run out?’ so that Kumble does not get his 10th wicket,” he had been quoted by DNA in a 2005 interview.

Waqar had reacted to this allegation by tweeting in 2017: “This never happened !! I think age is catching up with Wasim Bhai.”

Akram had then hit back at Waqar, “Get your facts right mate. And if we are going to go down the “age” road you know I’ll beat you in that game every time.” This tweet had later been deleted.

This 2017 spat had happened after Virender Sehwag had shared a snippet of Akram’s 2005 interview on the 18th anniversary of the special day.

The Indian team, on the other hand, had worked to ensure that Kumble got his 10th wicket of the match. VVS Laxman wrote in his autobiography of the final moments of the match: ” For the first time in his life, Javagal Srinath bowled not to take wickets, and there was one moment of alarm when Sadagopan Ramesh ran back to try and hold on to a catch off his bowling that was met with the most unparliamentary words from the bowler himself!”

