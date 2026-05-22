KKR’s Angkrish Raghuvanshi ruled out of IPL with concussion, injury

In a big blow to the Kolkata Knight Riders, their young wicketkeeper-batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL). KKR are still in the race for the play-offs with one match in hand and have 13 points in their kitty. In case they do make it to the next round, Raghuvanshi will play no part in it die to a concussion and a fracture on a finger on his left hand.

“Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of 2026 TATA Indian Premier League after sustaining a concussion and a fracture to a finger on his left hand while attempting a catch during Kolkata Knight Riders’s match against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday, 20 May,” the franchise confirmed in a statement.

Raghuvanshi appeared to injure himself in the 11th over when he collided with Varun Chakaravarthy while both players were attempting to take Tilak Varma’s catch. Raghuvanshi had sprinted all the way from behind the stumps towards the non-striker’s end in an attempt to complete the catch and crashed into Varun as the catch was dropped. After that, Raghuvanshi stayed till the 13th over and then left the field as concussion substitute Tejasvi Dahiya took his place.

“Angkrish, unfortunately… he ran a long way to try and get that catch. Unfortunately, the collision he had with Varun Chakravarthy meant he ended up having some neck pain, a bit of dizziness and a headache within a couple of overs as well,” KKR assistant coach Shane Watson had said after the match.

Raghuvanshi will be a big miss for Kolkata in their last match vs Delhi at the Eden Gardens on Sunday with the batter scoring 422 runs with 5 fifties this season.

In the match, KKR defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets in a rain-interrupted IPL match to keep their playoff hopes alive. Sent in to bat, MI, who are already eliminated from playoff race, struggled their way to a modest 147 for 8.

MI slipped to 41/4 in sixth over. Hardik Pandya (26) and Tilak Varma (20) tried to steady the ship with a 43-run stand off 49 balls but it was Corbin Bosch’s 18-ball 32 not out which took MI close to the 150-mark. For KKR, Saurabh Dubey (2/34), Cameron Green (2/23), Kartik Tyagi (2/37) and Sunil Narine (1/13) were the wicket-takers.

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In reply, Manish Pandey (45) and Rovman Powell (40) shared a 64-run stand to keep KKR on track in the runchase. Rinku Singh (9) scored the winning runs. Corbin Bosch (3/30) took three wickets, while Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and AM Ghazanfar claimed one each.