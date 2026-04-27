IPL: KKR player fined 20% match fee for act committed during LSG match

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was fined 20% of his match fee and accumulated a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials during his team’s match against the Lucknow Super Giants.
The incident took place on Sunday when Kolkata were batting first. Raghuvanshi was dismissed in a rare manner in the last ball of the fifth over. When attempting to take a run of a Prince Yadav delivery, Raghuvanshi was sent back by his partner Cameron Green. But the throw towards the wicket hit the Indian batter and when the play went up to the third umpire, it was believed that Raghuvanshi veered from his path to that of the ball and was given out via ‘obstructing the field’.
The batter got into a heated argument with the on-field umpires over the decision. It was clear that he and the KKR camp were not happy with the decision made. On his way back to the pavilion, Raghuvanshi took his bat and slammed the boundary rope and then threw his helmet away in frustration.
KKR support staff Shane Watson and Abhishek Nayar were also seen protesting the decision, with Nayar getting into a heated discussion with the fourth umpire over the decision as well.
“Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been fined 20% of his match fee and has also accumulated one Demerit Point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct,” the statement read.
“He was found to have breached Article 2.2, which relates to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match,” it added.
Despite how things panned out for Raghuvanshi on the field and off it, KKR picked up a Super Over win on Sunday. With seven runs required off the last ball, Mohammad Shami hit a six to take the game to the Super Over where KKR prevailed after both Aidan Markram and Nicolas Pooran lost their wickets to Sunil Narine and then Rinku Singh hit a boundary of the first ball to deliver the win for his team.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.