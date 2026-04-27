IPL: KKR player fined 20% match fee for act committed during LSG match

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was fined 20% of his match fee and accumulated a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials during his team’s match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The incident took place on Sunday when Kolkata were batting first. Raghuvanshi was dismissed in a rare manner in the last ball of the fifth over. When attempting to take a run of a Prince Yadav delivery, Raghuvanshi was sent back by his partner Cameron Green. But the throw towards the wicket hit the Indian batter and when the play went up to the third umpire, it was believed that Raghuvanshi veered from his path to that of the ball and was given out via ‘obstructing the field’.