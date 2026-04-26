Angkrish Raghuvanshi given out for obstructing the field as controversy erupts in LSG vs KKR IPL match. Here’s what rules say

Controversy erupted during the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match as KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was adjudged to be obstructing the field and given out by the third umpire. Kolkata, already in a bit of trouble after losing 2 early wickets, fell to 3 down after just 5 overs.

The incident happened during the 5th over when Raghuvanshi, trying to get a run was sent back by Cameron Green. As Raghuvanshi was running back to his crease, a throw hit him with LSG players appealing for an obstructing the field dismissal.

The decision was sent upstairs with the third umpire adjudging that the batter changed his direction, trying to get back to his crease and gave it an out. It wasn’t a popular decision in the KKR camp as Raghuvanshi had a chat with the umpire before walking off. He hit his bat on the floor of the ground, even throwing away his helmet as he made his way back into the locker room.