Angkrish Raghuvanshi given out for obstructing the field as controversy erupts in LSG vs KKR IPL match. Here’s what rules say

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Controversy erupted during the Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants match as KKR batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi was adjudged to be obstructing the field and given out by the third umpire. Kolkata, already in a bit of trouble after losing 2 early wickets, fell to 3 down after just 5 overs.
The incident happened during the 5th over when Raghuvanshi, trying to get a run was sent back by Cameron Green. As Raghuvanshi was running back to his crease, a throw hit him with LSG players appealing for an obstructing the field dismissal.
The decision was sent upstairs with the third umpire adjudging that the batter changed his direction, trying to get back to his crease and gave it an out. It wasn’t a popular decision in the KKR camp as Raghuvanshi had a chat with the umpire before walking off. He hit his bat on the floor of the ground, even throwing away his helmet as he made his way back into the locker room.
Even the commentators looked to have been taken aback by the decision while KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar was shown having a discussion with the fourth umpire.
According to ICC’s rule 37.1 under Out Obstructing the field:
37.1.1. Either batsman is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of clause 37.2, and while the ball is in play, he wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. See also clause 34 (Hit the ball twice).
37.1.2. The striker is out Obstructing the field if, except in the circumstances of clause 37.2, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his wicket.
37.1.3. This clause will apply whether or not No ball is called.
37.1.4. For the avoidance of doubt, if an umpire feels that a batsman, in running between the wickets, has significantly changed his direction without probable cause and thereby obstructed a fielder’s attempt to effect a run out, the batsman should, on appeal, be given out, obstructing the field. It shall not be relevant whether a run out would have occurred or not. If the change of direction involves the batsman crossing the pitch, clause 41.14 shall also apply. See also paragraph 2.2 of Appendix D.
Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Sunday. Coming off their first win of the season after seven matches, KKR went unchanged from the side that defeated Rajasthan Royals. Reeling from four losses on the trot, Rishabh Pant-led LSG made one change, bringing in George Linde.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.