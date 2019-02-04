Angelo Perera achieves rare double double in Sri Lankan domestic cricket

Sri Lanka batsman and Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) captain Angelo Perera achieved a rare feat as he became only the second cricketer ever to score two double-centuries in the same Test match of the Premier League Tournament Tier A.

The only other time this has happened was in 1938, when Kent batsman Arthur Fagg struck 244 and 202 not out against Essex, in Colchester.

Perera came up with scores of 201 and 231 for NCC against the Sinhalese Sports Club, the first time a batsman has achieved the feat in more than 80 years. His performance came against a bowling attack featuring ex Test players Dhammika Prasad and Sachithra Senanayake.

The Premier League tournament has seen a total of 14 double-tons this season, with Kaushal Silva being the top scorer with 274 runs. The 28-year old Perera, however, is the only player to have scorer two double-centuries, that too in the single first-class match.

Perera’s rare feat puts him in contention of being picked up for the national side. He has played four ODIs and two T20s for Sri Lanka between 2013 and 2016.

Perera’s heroics, however, were not enough to get his side a victory after the Nondescripts Cricket Club won the toss and elected to field first. They lost the match to Sinhalese by 194 runs.