I have been made the scapegoat in Sri Lanka’s dismal performances in Asia Cup: Angelo Mathews

Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews hit out at his country’s cricket board (Sri Lanka Cricket) on Monday and accused them of making him a scapegoat of the Lankan’s failure at Asia Cup 2018. Stating that he was feeling ‘betrayed and let down’ Mathews also threatened to retire from the shorter formats of the game after being replaced by Dinesh Chandimal as the captain. In a letter published by Cricinfo, Mathews wrote to SLC CEO Ashley de Silva, “I write to you pursuant to the meeting held on Friday the 21st of September 2018 at SLC premises, which was attended by all the selectors along with the National Cricket Coach Mr. Chandika Hathurusinghe. At this meeting, the selection committee and the coach informed me to step down as Sri Lanka’s captain of the ODI and T20 team. Though I was initially surprised, it was immediately felt that I have been made the scapegoat in this entire saga of Sri Lanka’s dismal performances against Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. I’m willing to take part of the blame but at the same time, feel betrayed and let down if the blame is solely put on me.”

“I also believe that if the selectors and coach are of the view that I am unfit to play ODI and T20 cricket and thus not entitled for my place in the team, I would also consider retiring from the ODI and T20 formats as I never want to be a burden to the team,” Mathews added.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka’s cricket board is yet to give an explanation after sacking Mathews and has so far only said that it had done so to make way for Chandimal to take over before the England tour.

Earlier, Sri Lanka was dumped out of Asia cup 2018 after suffering humiliating defeats against Bangladesh and Afghanistan. So far they have lost 30 of their 40 matches since January 2017.

