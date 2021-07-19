‘Creating rift between players’: Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne respond to Muralitharan’s allegations

Sri Lanka’s senior cricketers Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaratne have hit back at former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan after he slammed some senior players from the current team for the ongoing contract dispute between the players and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

In a letter written to Muralitharan, as reported by Island Cricket, Mathews and Karunaratne said the ongoing dispute is not entirely related to money.

“It is unfair and untrue that you state that the issue in the contracts was purely money,” the letter read. “We feel that you were not properly informed of the correct sequence of events, or was possibly given wrong information. Possibly by parties who wish to create a rift between the players and the administration and create disharmony,” it added.

It further said, “You seemingly showed a great degree of dissatisfaction and hatred against the entire team and us, where we were referred to by name… continuously harping on failures of players could be quite detrimental to the players morale. Easily, such could have been done at meetings rather than on a Live TV program.”

While speaking in an interview to Hiru TV last week, former off-spinner Muralitharan had held Matthews and Karunaratne as among the prime suspects for the entire contract tussle. Murali had also said the Sri Lankan team’s poor performance is due to the disturbing team environment.