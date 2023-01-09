Andy Roberts: ‘Don’t make coaches scapegoats … develop players, not coaches’

West Indies recently appointed Andre Coley as its interim head coach ahead of the team’s tour of South Africa next month. West Indies cricket had done an internal investigation of the team’s performance in T20 world cup and the then coach Phil Simmons announced he would resign from the role after a tour of Australia. Over the last couple of decades, West Indies have shuffled their coaches, with no one able to turn things around.

Pace legend Andy Roberts says much of the changes have been a waste of time and money. ”I think we’re wasting a whole lot of dollars on employing coaches and our cricket still hasn’t moved an inch upwards. If it moved anywhere, it’s downwards,” he told Jamaica Observer.

“That’s exactly what they’re doing,” Roberts replied when asked if coaches were used as a scapegoatbad results. “They have someone to blame, they’re blaming the coaches. How come we didn’t make five changes for the one-day international (ODI) team? We lost 2-0 in Australia; how come we didn’t make five changes to the Test team?

“My emphasis doesn’t depend on coaching. It depends on the players shouldering the responsibility to develop their game to the point that all the coach has to do is to make sure they go through their drills.”

Roberts feels many players lack an understanding of the fundamentals of cricket. He says, although a coach of the senior team may be important for executing daily training drills, coaches are needed to teach the fundamentals at the grass-roots level.

“We have to get this right and try to develop our players from Under-15s up to the senior level,” he said. “They are the ones who have to get it right. That is where you need your best coaches, not at the Test match level. At that level, you need somebody who can plan the game, who has an eye for the game and I don’t think that we have too many students of the game playing today.”

“I’m not going to blame the captain, you know,” he said. “You could make as correct a decision as you possibly can as the captain, but if you don’t have the players to carry out the instruction, how are you going to succeed? So, the emphasis should start on developing the players. Not coaches.”

He compared with his time as a player. “All of us were coaches,” Roberts said. “I can remember many times Deryck Murray, the wicketkeeper, would come to me and tell me, ‘listen, you’re falling away too much’. “That’s what you needed from somebody who knows you, can analyse your game, and come and tell you. You don’t want them telling you two days later. You want them telling you in the heat of the moment so that you have time in which to try to correct it.”

Coley’s first match as West Indies coach begins on February 28, in their first of two Tests against South Africa.