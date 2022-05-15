Former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in road accident

Former Australia cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash on Saturday night.

Symonds was the sole passenger in the crash just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland and police confirmed that a 46-year-old male died at the scene.

“Early information indicates, shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” the police statement confirmed.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.

“The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.”

Symonds averaged 40.61 with the bat from 26 Tests for his country, but was perhaps more well known for his exploits in white-ball cricket.

He featured in 198 ODIs – scoring six centuries and 30 half-centuries – while also contributing 133 wickets with his more than handy off-spin and medium pace.

It was at the 2003 World Cup where Symonds burst on to the stage with perhaps his greatest innings as he torched Pakistan with an unbeaten 143 in Johannesburg early in the tournament and helped Australia remain unbeaten and defeat India in a one-sided final.

The swashbuckling right-hander was also part of the victorious World Cup side at the 2007 World Cup in West Indies as Australia claimed their fourth 50-over World Cup title.

Symonds also played 14 T20I for Australia, managing 337 runs and eight wickets.

Tragic news surrounding the former Australia all-rounder and our thoughts are with his friends and family.https://t.co/6eXiz8Mb5O — ICC (@ICC) May 14, 2022

His death is the second famous Australia cricketer to tragically pass away in 2022, after champion leg-spinner Shane Warne died from a heart attack in Thailand in March.

Former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also passed away from a heart attack earlier this year.

Former Australian captain Allan Border was among those to pay tribute to Symonds on Sunday.

Border said Symonds “hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain”.

“He was, in a way, a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer,” Border told the Nine Network. “He was an adventurer, loved his fishing, he loved hiking, camping. People liked his very laid-back style.”

In 2008, he missed Australia’s one-day series against Bangladesh after going fishing when he was required to attend a team meeting.

He also was disciplined prior to the 2009 Twenty20 World Cup for breaching team rules around alcohol.

With dreadlocks and his face daubed with zinc cream, Symonds always cut a flamboyant figure in the Australian team.