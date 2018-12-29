Andrew Strauss’ wife passes away at 46 after battle with lung cancer

Ruth Strauss, wife of the former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss, passed away at the age of 46 after battling with lung cancer. Ruth was diagnosed with cancer during the Ashes in December 2017. Strauss, who was then the director of the England and Wales cricket board, later stepped down from his position to be with his wife and support his family.

Straussy, my brother & friend, no words are enough but my heart and prayers goes to you, your family & friends at this difficult time. Stay strong. With much love and prayers! إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ pic.twitter.com/kK9C3BZRhd — Mushtaq Ahmed (@Mushy_online) 29 December 2018

A statement from Andrew Strauss, released via the England and Wales Cricket Board on Saturday, said: “It is with great sadness and immense grief that we have to announce that Ruth passed away today as a result of her rare lung cancer. “Sam, Luca and I will miss her terribly.

“Anyone who has met Ruth will know how loving, caring and passionately protective she was of her family and it gives us huge comfort that she was in Australia, the land of her birth, surrounded by those who love her, in her final moments.

“We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to those that have helped with her treatment over the last 12 months, in particular the wonderful team at University College Hospital in London.

“Ruth desperately wanted to help those affected by this terrible disease and we will be launching a foundation in due course to raise much needed funds to aid research and also to offer support to patients and their families.”