Andrew Strauss steps down as England Director of Cricket

Former England batsman Andrew Strauss has resigned from his position as Director of Cricket with England Cricket after three and a half years in the job. He has claimed personal reasons for his decision ahead of an important 2019 calendar for England which sees World Cup and Ashes at home.

Strauss took a step back from carrying out the role full-time time in the summer to work more flexible hours in order to spend more time with his family. Former Zimbabwe cricketer Andy Flower, who has filled in for Strauss for the last four months, will continue as the interim Director of Cricket until December when a successor is hoped to have been found. Strauss will reportedly support Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison in the process of recruiting a full-time successor.

“After three and a half incredible years with the ECB, I have taken the difficult decision to step down from my role as Director of England Cricket,” said Strauss in a statement.

“Next year is potentially the most important the game has had in this country, with the World Cup on home soil and a home Ashes series, and we have an incredible opportunity to do something special. It is vital that the Director of Cricket can give consistent guidance and support to England Cricket through this period.”

“Taking time out this summer to support my wife and kids, as Ruth goes through treatment for cancer, has given me the chance to fully consider what’s right for England and what’s needed at home. The role in cricket requires total focus and commitment to deliver the best results, yet right now I need far more flexibility than could ever be possible in my position in order to support my family.”

“I will not be leaving the game completely – initially helping Tom to shape the role for my successor, then supporting a range of other ECB projects – but it’s important to see someone else in place for a crucial summer in 2019. It has been hugely motivating and enjoyable to be working for the ECB and England Cricket.”

“Before taking on this incredible role, I had little appreciation of all the selfless work that goes on across the ECB and throughout domestic cricket to ensure we have winning England teams and that the game, as a whole, keeps growing.”

“I have been fortunate to be at the ECB at a time when ground-breaking progress has been made, giving cricket a platform to evolve and inspire for years to come. I would like to express my gratitude to Tom, Colin Graves and the leadership team for their commitment and support in helping to drive English cricket forward.”

“I would also like to offer my sincere thanks to all of those who I have had the pleasure to work with, both inside and outside of the ECB. Finally, I would like to wish Trevor, Paul, Joe, Eoin and all of those involved in the England teams all the very best in a historical year in 2019.”

