Rajasthan Royals appoint Andrew McDonald as new head coach

Former Australian cricketer Andrew McDonald has been appointed as Rajasthan Royals’ new head coach on Monday for a three-year term. McDonald has previously served as the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The former Australian all-rounder has also had coaching experience outside IPL, having managed Leicestershire, Victore and Melboune Renegades.

The 38-year old has played four Tests for Australia, had guided Victoria to the title win in Sheffield Shield in his first year as senior coach. The Victorian then moved the Renegades from 7th position to winning the Big Bash this year.

McDonald has also been a part of IPL, having played for Delhi Daredevils in the 2009 season before being signed up by RCB in 2012–2013.

Advertising

Ranjit Barthakur, Executive Chairman of RR, said, “We are delighted to appoint Andrew as our head coach. He shares our belief of discovering potential and championing dreams and is aligned with our vision to continue to drive innovation in the IPL.”

The interview panel for the head coach selection process included Zubin Bharucha, head of cricket for Rajasthan Royals. “Andrew’s innovative, forward thinking nature, along with his experience in the IPL and success in other leagues is why we have selected him as head coach to help us drive long term success,” said Bharucha.

Rajasthan Royals have not won the IPL since winning the inaugural edition in 2008.