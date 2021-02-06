Andrew Flintoff takes a dig at Amitabh Bachchan for his 5-year-old tweet on Joe Root

After Joe Root’s double century against India on Saturday in the first of the four-match Test series, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff took a dig at Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan by retweeting his five-year-old tweet asking who Root was.

After Virat Kohli’s knock against Australia that took India to the 2016 T20 World Cup semifinals, Flintoff had tweeted that ‘at this rate, Kohli will be as good as Root one day’.

Not taking kindly to Flintoff’s comments, Bachchan had replied that he had no idea who Root was and that India would ‘uproot’ Root.

On Saturday, Root became the first batsman to smash a double-hundred in his 100th Test, crafting a massive 218 runs to put his team in charge of the opening match against India in Chennai. The 30-year-old registered his second double-century in three matches as England amassed 555-8 on a flat wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Flintoff took the opportunity after five years to take out the tweet and wrote, “With the greatest respect, this aged well.”

With the greatest respect , this aged well 😂 https://t.co/sjhs7HGT1d — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) February 6, 2021

The England captain looked typically solid against an Indian attack which could manage only a couple of half-hearted lbw appeals against him in the first two sessions.

At the end of Day Two, Dom Bess was batting on 28 with Jack Leach on six at the other end.Root was seen battling cramps in the final overs on Friday but returned to hound India’s bowlers.