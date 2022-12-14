scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Andrew Flintoff airlifted to hospital after horror car crash

Flintoff was shooting an episode for the BBC series in Surrey. He was rushed to the hospital but his injuries are 'not life-threatening.'

Andrew Flintoff, Lancashire, English county, sports news, cricket, Indian ExpressAndrew Flintoff was rushed to hospital but his injuries are 'not life-threatening.

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been airlifted to hospital after a horror car crash while shooting an episode for the BBC series in Surrey.

The 45-year-old was rushed to hospital but his injuries are ‘not life-threatening.’

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning — with crew medics attending the scene immediately,” the BBC said in a statement. “He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

Flintoff has been involved in a high-speed accident since he began as one of the show’s co-presenters in 2019. In 2019 he lost control of a motorised trike, the Time Bandit, when racing at 124mph against co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far! It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”

Flintoff, who played 79 tests and 141 limited-overs internationals, retired from international cricket in 2009. He was the 2005 Ashes player of the series.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 07:44:56 am
