Andrew Flintoff airlifted to hospital after horror car crash

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff has been airlifted to hospital after a horror car crash while shooting an episode for the BBC series in Surrey.

The 45-year-old was rushed to hospital but his injuries are ‘not life-threatening.’

“Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning — with crew medics attending the scene immediately,” the BBC said in a statement. “He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course.”

Flintoff has been involved in a high-speed accident since he began as one of the show’s co-presenters in 2019. In 2019 he lost control of a motorised trike, the Time Bandit, when racing at 124mph against co-hosts Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “I go to great lengths to make sure I do well in Top Gear drag races but on this occasion I went a few lengths too far! It will look more ridiculous than dangerous when you see it on TV.”

Flintoff, who played 79 tests and 141 limited-overs internationals, retired from international cricket in 2009. He was the 2005 Ashes player of the series.