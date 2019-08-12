Andre Russell heroics go in vain as Winnipeg Hawks win GT20 final in Super Over

Around the same time West Indies committed hara-kiri in the 2nd ODI against India in Trinidad on Sunday, Andre Russell was weaving his magic in Canada. He came up with a superb one-man effort both with bat and ball for Vancouver Knights in the GT20 final to take his side from a hopeless situation to tying the match. Eventually, Winnipeg Hawks came out on top in the Super Over that followed.

SUPER OVER! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT. @VKnights_ needed 3 off one ball and can only manage 2 Andre Russell finishes on 46(20) IT’S STILL NOT OVER!#GT2019#VKvsWH pic.twitter.com/t1QOXmrb5h — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) August 11, 2019

Russell, who has not bowled much in the GT20 this year, claimed figures of 4/29 in the final. Among his victims was Chris Lynn, the star batsman in the Hawks lineup.

Russell came out to bat when his side needed 54 to win off 19 balls. He tied the match on the final ball and took the match to a Super Over. Russell batted and bowled in the Super Over as well, but could not take Vancouver Knights over the line.

He finished with an unbeaten 46, a knock laced with three fours and five sixes. His strike rate was an unbelievable 230.

In the Super Over, Russell hit one six to get the Knight off to a good start but was then caught in the deep. The Knights could only manage 9 runs in their over, which was chased down by the Hawks with two balls to spare.