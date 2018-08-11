40-ball ton, hat-trick and spectacular catch: Andre Russell plays ‘perfect’ T20 game

Andre Russell guided Jamaica Tallawahs to a thumping victory. (Source: Instagram/Andre Russell) Andre Russell guided Jamaica Tallawahs to a thumping victory. (Source: Instagram/Andre Russell)

West Indies allrounder Andre Russell on Saturday guided Jamaica Tallawahs to a thrilling final-over victory in the Caribbean Premier League against Trinbago Knight Riders. The allrounder contributed with his fielding, bowling and batting to give his side a 4-wicket victory. The Jamaica captain took a terrific catch to dismiss hard-hitting. After Jamaica Tallawahs won the toss and opted to bowl, Russell pulled off an enthralling catch to dismiss Chris Lynn who was looking dangerous.

In the final over of the innings, Russell dismissed Brendon McCullum, Darren Bravo, and Denesh Ramdin to finish his first CPL hat-trick. But he was not done. Chasing a total of 225/6, Russell, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, came down to bat when his side was struggling at 41/5. He hammered 13 sixes, the maximum by any player in CPL, to score the fastest CPL century, in just 40 balls. The batsman remained saw the game through, scoring an unbeaten 121 in 49 balls, as Jamaica went on to chase the total with just 3 balls remaining.

Andre Russell leads the Jamaica Tallawahs to a remarkable victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders #CPL18 #Biggestpartyinsport #TKRvJT pic.twitter.com/d6b7m1O1nJ — CPL T20 (@CPL) 11 August 2018

Russell’s herculean feats earned him the Man-of-the-match award trophy for his performance and gave his side their first win in their first match in the tournament.

Earlier, Knight Riders put together a solid batting performance with Colin Munro and McCullum scoring fifties each. But it was not enough to counter the one-man show put together by Andre Russell.

Sohail Tanvir fined

Meanwhile, Guyana Amazon Warriors seamer Sohail Tanvir was levied with a 15 percent 15 for making an inappropriate gesture during the CPL match against St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots in Guyana on Thursday. As per the official release from the CPL, cited by Cricbuzz, the former Pakistan international admitted to a breach of the code of conduct of the tournament and the penalty was handed by the match referee, Deavon Hayles.

Amazon Warriors eventually went on to win the match by 6 wickets to pick up their first win in the tournament.

