Andre Russell returns to West Indies ODI squad

West Indies allrounder Andre Russell has been recalled to the ODI side for the fourth and fifth ODIs against England. Russell will replace Kemar Roach, who has been ruled out due to injury.

Chairman of CWI Selection Panel, Courtney Browne, confirmed the development and said, “Kemar Roach had to be withdrawn from the ODI series due to injury and will be replaced in the squad by the experienced Andre Russell for the last two matches. We believe Russell will add value to the squad.”

“We are well aware that although Andre’s bowling may be limited due to a knee problem, his tremendous batting ability to power the ball in the back end of the game will be an asset to the team. The panel take this opportunity to wish captain Jason Holder and his team all the best for the remainder of matches in the series,” he added.

The fourth ODI will be played in Grenada on February 27 before the final match in St Lucia on March 2.

Russell’s last ODI appearance was against vs Bangladesh at Providence Stadium, Jul 22, 2018. But since 2015, Russell has played just one ODI, against Bangladesh in Guyana last year.

WI Squad: squad: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas