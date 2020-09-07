Watch: Andre Russell imitates Rashid Khan celebration as bails don’t fall during CPL encounter

(Source: CPL)

After enduring a rough patch in the initial stages of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs cricketer Andre Russell is back doing what he does best. In the match against Barbados Tridents, the swashbuckling all-rounder smashed 54 from 28 deliveries, helping his side post a challenging 161/4 on the board.

However, during his innings, Russell was almost cleaned up by Rashid Khan’s wrong’un, which clipped the stumps but the bails remained firm. The incident took place in the final delivery of the 17th over, and what followed next was an absolute delight for the cricket fans.

After the delivery, the duo got involved in a healthy banter, with Russell trying to imitate Rashid’s celebration. In response, Rashid tried to kick the former and it ended with the duo eventually fist-bumping each other.

Match result:

Jason Holder-led Tridents eventually won the match by seven wickets as they chased down the 162-run target comfortably with 10 balls to spare. The skipper himself scored a match-winning 69 from 42 balls before he was trapped LBW by Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane.

However, the victory was not enough to help Tridents register a last four berth.

