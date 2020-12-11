Andre Russell on IPL failures: Changed everything but nothing was going my way

Andre Russell had a poor 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. (BCCI/File)

Andre Russell’s 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season was one to forget as the Caribbean star managed to score 117 runs in 10 matches. Battling injury, Russell, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders, looked a pale shadow of his past as nothing seemed to work for the 32-year-old. West Indian legend Brian Lara, had also expressed concern and observed that Russell had been found out and bowlers around the world were trying to bounce him out.

To overcome the rough patch, Russell tried everything. “I changed my stance, I changed my technique, I changed my trigger movement, all these things I changed just to score runs in IPL, and nothing was going my way. The pressure was real. I’m a tough player, and I didn’t know I could actually feel what happened during this year’s IPL. And I just wanted everything to go quickly behind me,” said Russell while speaking to Jamaica-based TV network SportsMax.

“Coming from a bubble in Trinidad [for CPL], come straight into Abu Dhabi [in IPL], days on days, you can only go to practise, and come back to the hotel and your room. You can close your eyes and go to the bathroom, but there is nowhere else to go,” Russell said.

“I get out of the bubble. I go to Dubai, have a good time, drink, party, loosen myself. I feel alive. When you feel like you’re coming out of prison, it’s like. I’ve never been to prison, but this lockdown actually felt ‘oh my god, I can’t do whatever I want to do’,” he further added.

