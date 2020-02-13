Andre Russell says wanting to ‘look sexy for girls’ caused him to ignore knee injury

Andre Russell. (Source: File Photo) Andre Russell. (Source: File Photo)

Andre Russell, considered one of the finest T20 players in the world, rued his fitness choices in his early twenties and advised youngsters to learn from his mistakes. The West Indian all-rounder, who plays in T20 leagues across the globe, said in an interview that he wanted to look ‘sexy for girls’ and ignored working on his lower body strength, which resulted in injuries.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Russell spoke about how he began to suffer from knee pain when he was around 23-years-old and chose to take painkillers, instead of doing simple exercises to increase strength.

“By the time I reached my late twenties, I started feeling the pain like I never felt before. The wear and tear began to show up. If I was doing those strengthening exercises like training of the legs and doing the right things, I would have been fitter,” he said.

The hard-hitting allrounder, who is a household name in India thanks to his exploits in the Indian Premier League, expressed regret over the fact that he had only worked on his upper body in the gym to impress women.

“I used to go to the gym and just work only on my abs and my shoulders because I wanted to look sexy for the girls. At the end of the day being sexy and then your legs being weak, don’t work,” he said.

Russell will soon be in India for the upcoming season of the IPL, in which he will be plying his trade for Kolkata Knight Riders. He had an exceptional season in 2019, scoring 510 runs and scalping 11 wickets in 14 matches.

This profile describes how Russell recovered from a doping ban and injury to become the hard hitting all-rounder he presently is.

