Watch: Andre Russell loses his cool after umpiring shocker in CPL semifinal

Andre Russell scored just 2 in the semifinal. (Screengrab)

Andre Russell was at the receiving end of a questionable decision on Tuesday during Jamaica Tallwahs’ CPL 2020 semi-final match against Trinbago Knight Riders at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

After Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field, they reduced Jamaica to 10/3 inside three overs. The batting side struggled to gain control in the innings and hoped that Russell would turn the tide when he came on at number seven at 63/5.

But, on the third ball of the fourteenth over, things turned bad to worse for the Tallawahs.

Off the bowling of Sunil Narine, Russell charged forward to defend the ball, but due to the spin on the ball, it deflected off his pads to the slip cordon. Dwayne Bravo caught the ball, and umpire Nigel Duguid gave the Tallawahs all-rounder out with a raise of his index finger.

The 32-year-old Russell, who scored 2 from 5 balls, couldn’t hide his emotions on the pitch at the wrong decision as he slammed his bat on the ground in frustration.

Cant believe the cpl dont have DRS. Such a big game and a player like Andre Russell is dealt a shocker! #CPL20 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) September 8, 2020

The lack of a Decision Review System (DRS) in the CPL 2020 proved to be costly for Jamaica Tallawahs as they were reduced to 68/6 in 13.3 overs. With the help of Rovman Powell (33) and Carlos Brathwaite (13*), they managed to finish the innings on 107/7 at the end of 20 overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders need 108 to progress to the final, which is on Thursday.

