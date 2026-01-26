Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Shaik Rasheed’s unbeaten 132 helps Andhra end Vidarbha’s unbeaten run, MP crush Karnataka by 217 runs

Chasing 259 runs for victory, the right-hander put on 145 runs for the third wicket with captain Ricky Bhui, who remained unbeaten on 64, to lead his side to victory and go on top of Group A.

FILE IMAGE: MP spinner Saransh Jain recorded a seven-wicket game haul against Karnataka. (PHOTO: PTI)FILE IMAGE: MP spinner Saransh Jain recorded a seven-wicket game haul against Karnataka. (PHOTO: PTI)

An unbeaten 132 off 144 balls from Shaik Rasheed helped Andhra beat Vidarbha by eight wickets in Vizianagaram and inflict the first Ranji Trophy loss on the defending champions in two years. Chasing 259 runs for victory, the right-hander put on 145 runs for the third wicket with captain Ricky Bhui, who remained unbeaten on 64, to lead his side to victory and end Vidarbha’s 15-match unbeaten run in the competition and go on top of Group A.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 295 & 191 lost to Andhra 228 & 259/2 in 56.1 overs (Rasheed 132 not out, Bhui 64 not out) by 8 wickets.

MP win big

Three-wicket hauls from Saransh Jain and Sagar Solanki helped Madhya Pradesh clinch a commanding 217-run win over Karnataka in the Group B clash in Alur. Chasing 362 runs in the fourth innings, Karnataka were bowled out for 144, with only KV Aneesh emerging as the bright spot for the hosts, scoring his second half-century of the match, making 57 off 142 balls.

Brief Scores: Madhya Pradesh 323 & 229/8 decl. beat Karnataka 191 & 144 all out in 67.5 overs (Aneesh 57; Solanki 3/20, Jain 3/37).

Other scores

Group A

  • In Bhubaneswar, Tamil Nadu 286 & 316 beat Odisha 148 and 247 all out in 83.5 overs (Parida 98, Mohanty 30; Yadav 2/39) by 207 runs.
  • In Lucknow: Jharkhand 561/6 decl. beat Uttar Pradesh 176 & 84 in 27.4 overs (Shekhar 5/16) by an innings and 301 runs.

Group B

  • In Pune: Goa 209 & 248 lost to Maharashtra 350 & 109/2 in 21.1 overs (Kulkarni 52 not out) by 8 wickets.

Group C

  • In Kalyani: Bengal 519 beat Services 186 & 287 all out in 75 overs (Goyat 68, Ahlawat 62; Shami 5/51) by an innings and 46 runs.
  • In Agartala: Tripura 266 all out & 258 all out in 90.3 overs (Sarkar 57 not out; Mishra 4/80) lost to Uttarakhand 301 & 224/1 in 65 overs (Lalwani 100 not out) by 9 wickets.
  • In Guwahati: Assam 247 all out & 158 all out in 64.3 overs (Hussain 46; Aman Kumar 3/27) lost to Haryana 236 & 175/1 in 29.3 overs (Kumar 74 not out).
  • In Nadiad: Gujarat 175 & 347 lost to Railways 424 & 99/2 in 20.5 overs (Vivek 42 not out) by 8 wickets

Group D

  • In Hyderabad: Mumbai 560 and 10/1 beat Hyderabad 267 & 302 all out in 69.5 overs (Milind 85; Musheer 5/79) by 9 wickets.
  • In Jaipur: Himachal Pradesh 406 & 243/8 decl. in 58 overs (Bains 93; Suthar 4/79) drew with 342 & 100/5 in 40 overs (Choudhary 28; Vasisht 4/24).
  • In Bengaluru: Delhi 216 & ‘422 in 102.3 overs (Doseja 129; Agarwal 2/48) drew with Chhattisgarh 505 & 57/3 in 8 overs.
  • In Puducherry: Puducherry 233 drew with Jammu & Kashmir 150/6 in 60 overs.

