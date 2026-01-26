Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Shaik Rasheed’s unbeaten 132 helps Andhra end Vidarbha’s unbeaten run, MP crush Karnataka by 217 runs

An unbeaten 132 off 144 balls from Shaik Rasheed helped Andhra beat Vidarbha by eight wickets in Vizianagaram and inflict the first Ranji Trophy loss on the defending champions in two years. Chasing 259 runs for victory, the right-hander put on 145 runs for the third wicket with captain Ricky Bhui, who remained unbeaten on 64, to lead his side to victory and end Vidarbha’s 15-match unbeaten run in the competition and go on top of Group A.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 295 & 191 lost to Andhra 228 & 259/2 in 56.1 overs (Rasheed 132 not out, Bhui 64 not out) by 8 wickets.

MP win big

Three-wicket hauls from Saransh Jain and Sagar Solanki helped Madhya Pradesh clinch a commanding 217-run win over Karnataka in the Group B clash in Alur. Chasing 362 runs in the fourth innings, Karnataka were bowled out for 144, with only KV Aneesh emerging as the bright spot for the hosts, scoring his second half-century of the match, making 57 off 142 balls.