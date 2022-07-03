Anderson says Indian all-rounder now bats like a proper batter; Jadeja hits back with reminder about Lord’s 2014

James Anderson and Ravindra Jadeja has a history of on-field spats. In 2014, on the second day of the first Test at Trent Bridge, as the players were returning for lunch, Anderson allegedly turned aggressive towards Jadeja and threatened to break his teeth. It became the talking point of the series.

Cut to the present, in the ongoing fifth Test Ravindra Jadeja reaffirmed his status as India’s most valuable player across formats with a superbly crafted hundred. A punchy drive through the cover-point region got him his third Test century.

This hundred, though, was of a far better quality, especially if one factors in the conditions, match situation and quality of opposition bowling. Jadeja hit 13 boundaries, and his four and half hours stay at the wicket gave Pant an opportunity to play his natural attacking game, even as he dourly defended as and when required.

After the end of day’s play, Jadeja took a dig at England pacer James Anderson while reacting to the latter’s comment that the Indian all-rounder thinks like a proper batter now.

“I always try to give myself time and build partnerships. Whoever is the set batsman at the other end I try to give him company. Good that Jimmy Anderson has realised my potential after 2014. I am happy,” Jadeja told the reporters.

Jadeja hit 104 off 194 deliveries and together with Rishabh Pant (146 off 111 balls) shared 222 runs for the sixth wicket to rescue India from 98 for five in their first innings.

Having already scored 2500 runs in Test cricket alongside taking 242 wickets, Jadeja can safely be termed as the best all-rounder that the Indian team has had since the great Kapil Dev. A Test batting average of 37 plus is better than many specialists who have played for India over the years.

Jadeja vs Anderson row in 2014

An abusive England pacer James Anderson had threatened to walk into the Indian dressing room and break all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s teeth during the incident that happened in the corridor approaching the dressing room at Trent Bridge.

However, later the judicial commissioner Gordon Lewis found Anderson and Jadeja not guilty of breaching the ICC code of conduct.

During the hearing, Anderson confessed to pushing and abusing Jadeja but insisted that the physical contact was an instinctive reaction, a move in self-defence as the Indian all-rounder had moved aggressively towards him.

Going by the cross-examination and witness statements, it is learnt that the following sequence of events unfolded at Trent Bridge. It started with Anderson repeated calling Jadeja “f***ing c**t, f***ing p**k” as the players left the field for lunch on day 2 of the first Test. Once in the corridor before the dressing room, things came to a boil.

When Jadeja turned towards Anderson, he pushed him and said, “Go to your f***ing dressing room. I’ll come there and break your f***ing teeth.”

By then, Indian skipper MS Dhoni intervened and dared Anderson to do that, if he was ready to face the consequences.

The simmering row involving James Anderson and Ravindra Jadeja has added some spice to the remaining three days of the rescheduled Test. India will be looking to wrap up England cheaply on Day 3 and take a sizeable first innings lead.