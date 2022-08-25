scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Anderson first to play 100 Test matches at home

Off his 659 Test dismissals so far, Anderson has picked 421 at home that includes 24 five-wickets hauls.

Anderson ahead of his run up during a home series. (Photo: @englandcricket/Twitter)

Records just keep on tumbling when you are James Anderson.

The England veteran seamer became the first player ever to feature in 100 Test matches at home, achieving the landmark during the ongoing second England-South Africa Test in Manchester. Anderson had already pipped past Sachin Tendulkar in the tally to play most number of home Tests. The highest run scorer in international cricket had played 94 off his 200 Tests in India. Ricky Ponting (92), Stuart Broad (91*) and Alastair Cook (89) follow in the list.

Even though 72 players in international cricket have more than 100 Test appearances, Anderson, now into triple figures, is only the fourth to have played more than 90 at home.

The 40-year-old, who only recently became the third bowler to pick 650 Test wickets, crossed the milestone in his 174th Test and leads in the red-ball appearances for England. Behind him, only Cook and Broad have featured for England in more than 150 Tests.

Off his 659 Test dismissals so far, Anderson has picked 421 at home that includes 24 five-wickets hauls. Apart from the 216 wickets in away matches, the seamer has also registered 22 wickets across six Tests at neutral venues.

With England trailing 1-0 in the three-match series against the Proteas, Anderson began his landmark Test at home in style as he dismissed opener Sarel Erwee in the fifth over. This, while bowling from his own end was some cricket flex from the most successful quick in the sport’s history.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:07:37 pm
