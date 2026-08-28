Hope they go and educate themselves: Anaya Bangar on Kapp and other critics

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Indian trans athlete Anaya Bangar responded to veteran South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp’s criticism of Cricket Australia’s (CA) decision to allow the former a pathway back through women’s cricket. Bangar’s push for the Women’s Big Bash League had evoked sharp criticism from Kapp on Friday who branded the move “absolutely ridiculous”.
Anaya is hoping to play WBBL in March next year provided her testosterone levels remain within prescribed limits. She is also yet to sign up for a local club team.
“I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic, and I’ve already provided the necessary information in terms of not having any unfair advantage, and also complying with the guidelines set by Cricket Australia. If anyone’s personal opinion is in that sort of way, I hope they go and educate themselves,” Anaya said in an interview with PTI.
Anaya, whose father, Sanjay Bangar, is a former India all-rounder and was also the batting coach of the men’s team, earlier played age-group cricket for Mumbai alongside Test-capped Sarfaraz Khan and his brother Musheer Khan. She underwent gender-affirming surgery in March this year.
Earlier this week, she received clearance to play women’s community cricket in Australia. In June this year, she reached out to Cricket Australia. In its reply sent on July 20, Cricket Australia told Anaya that while she could start playing community cricket immediately, she would have to fulfil testosterone-related eligibility criteria to qualify for ‘Elite Cricket’ like the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).
Reacting to the news on social media, Kapp had slammed the decision allowing trans athletes in women’s cricket.
“Absolutely ridiculous, this should not be allowed,” Kapp, who has featured in over 280 international matches across formats, wrote on her Instagram.
Cricket Australia’s ‘Transgender and Gender Diverse Players in Elite Cricket Policy’ requires a player’s serum testosterone to be below 10 nmol/L (nanomoles per litre) for at least 12 months to be eligible to play.
CA also stated that Anaya will be eligible to play elite cricket should she fulfill the criteria post March 2027.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.