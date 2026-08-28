Hope they go and educate themselves: Anaya Bangar on Kapp and other critics

Anaya Bangar responded to veteran South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp's criticism of Cricket Australia’s (CA) decision to allow the former a pathway back through women’s cricket. (Instagram and X)

Indian trans athlete Anaya Bangar responded to veteran South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp’s criticism of Cricket Australia’s (CA) decision to allow the former a pathway back through women’s cricket. Bangar’s push for the Women’s Big Bash League had evoked sharp criticism from Kapp on Friday who branded the move “absolutely ridiculous”.

Anaya is hoping to play WBBL in March next year provided her testosterone levels remain within prescribed limits. She is also yet to sign up for a local club team.

“I think people who want to raise their voice against it should actually educate themselves on this topic, and I’ve already provided the necessary information in terms of not having any unfair advantage, and also complying with the guidelines set by Cricket Australia. If anyone’s personal opinion is in that sort of way, I hope they go and educate themselves,” Anaya said in an interview with PTI.