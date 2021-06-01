Batting stalwart Amol Muzumdar appointed Mumbai cricket team coach

Former cricketer Amol Muzumdar has been named as coach of the Mumbai cricket team for the upcoming 2021-22 domestic season. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)’s Cricket Improvement Committee consisting of Jatin Paranjape (Chairman), Nilesh Kulkarni and Vinod Kambli appointed Muzumdar as the coach.

The 46-year-old Muzumdar’s name was finalized after the CIC interviewed eight other candidates — Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Wasim Jaffer, Sairaj Bahutule, Sulakshan Kulkarni, Pradeep Sunderram, Nandan Phadnis, Umesh Patwal and Vinod Raghvan.

The MCA had sought applications in the second week of May for the post of coach of the Mumbai senior team and laid down eligibility criteria, which included that the applicant should have played 50-class matches.

May 21 was the last date to apply and Sulakshan Kulkarni, Amol Muzumdar, and Sairaj Bahutule were among the prominent names who had applied for the post.

The domestic cricket batting stalwart Muzumdar led the Mumbai cricket team as skipper and played 171 first-class matches and scored over 11,000 runs in a 20-year-long career between 1993 and 2013. Currently, he is also associated with the Rajasthan Royals team in the IPL.