‘Ask myself why this happened with me’: Amit Mishra questions lack of India chances

India cricketer Amit Mishra questioned why he has been sidelined from the national team despite continuing to take wickets at every level. Mishra has continued to be one of the foremost leg spinners in the country in the Ranji Trophy, for Haryana, and in the IPL, but has not played for India since he suffered an injury in the T20I series vs England in February 2017.

“I still question myself why this happened with me. No one has been able to give me a satisfactory answer. It was a rule in the team that if someone was forced out with an injury, he would come back to the team. Wriddhiman Saha made a comeback after a 1.5-year injury layoff. I don’t know why this did not happen with me,” Mishra said on an interaction on Sports Tak on Sunday.

“Even when I was in form, whenever the axe needed to fall on someone, it had to be Mishra,” the 37-year-old said.

Mishra said he received no communication from the selectors or the team management on what he needed to do to return to the team after the injury.

Saying he had received assurance from India skipper Virat Kohli that he would speak to the national selectors about him, Mishra said, “I have performed for India at every opportunity, even when thrown into the toughest situations.”

Mishra said that his one last wish is to play for India one last time, preferably in the T20I format, because of the manner his international career ended. “I was removed from the team at the peak of my performance because of injury,” he said.

Talking about the support the likes of MS Dhoni received from Sourav Ganguly, Mishra said, “I could have played 70-80 Test matches if I had that kind of support.”

