‘Wish to see you married this year’: Indian teammates greet Amit Mishra on his birthday

Amit Mishra during an India practice session in 2015. (File Photo/PTI)

Amit Mishra, a veteran of 68 international matches and a legend in the IPL and domestic cricket, turned 38 on Tuesday. He was part of the Delhi Capitals side which reached the final of the IPL 2020 season recently.

On his birthday, some of his former international teammates like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Ishant Sharma led the wishes.

Happy birthday to our champion bowler @MishiAmit Have a great one.. Also wish to see u married this year 😜 lots of love brother pic.twitter.com/1FkAoXhLUV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 24, 2020

Mishra ji ko Janamdin ki bahut, bahut badhayi! Hope you are doing well brother and are on the road to recovery! Have a great year ahead @MishiAmit 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/nWupmnIyac — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 24, 2020

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @MishiAmit 🎂 Hope you have a great day and a splendid year ahead! 💯 pic.twitter.com/zgWUJrWyGS — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 24, 2020

Mihra is the only bowler to take hat-tricks for two IPL teams. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Having made his international debut under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy in 2003, Mishra’s international career did not reach the highs his limited-overs exploits showed promise of.

