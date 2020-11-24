scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
‘Wish to see you married this year’: Indian teammates greet Amit Mishra on his birthday

Amit Mishra, who had made his India debut in 2003, turned 38 on Tuesday. Some of his former Indian teammates wished him on social media.

By: Sports Desk | November 24, 2020 1:25:21 pm
Amit Mishra during an India practice session in 2015. (File Photo/PTI)

Amit Mishra, a veteran of 68 international matches and a legend in the IPL and domestic cricket, turned 38 on Tuesday. He was part of the Delhi Capitals side which reached the final of the IPL 2020 season recently.

On his birthday, some of his former international teammates like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Ishant Sharma led the wishes.

Mihra is the only bowler to take hat-tricks for two IPL teams. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

Having made his international debut under Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy in 2003, Mishra’s international career did not reach the highs his limited-overs exploits showed promise of.

