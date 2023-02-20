scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
‘Amir said this about Babar? Surprising. Need to respect’- Shaheen Afridi

Ahead of a PSL game against Babar, Amir was asked about the experience of bowling to Babar Azam.

PAK vs INDIt’s obvious that if we as Pakistanis don’t respect our captain, then who will?” Shaheen told Geo Super. (Twitter)
'Amir said this about Babar? Surprising. Need to respect'- Shaheen Afridi
Shaheen Afridi has spoken his mind on Mohammad Amir vs Babar Azam issue, saying Amir shouldn’t disrespect Babar.

“Amir said this about Babar? Surprising. You go to any team in any part of the cricketing world and say Babar Azam is plying, they will say, ‘Oh Babar Azam. King. This kind of stuff shouldn’t happen. Babar is our captain and we respect him. It’s obvious that if we as Pakistanis don’t respect our captain, then who will?” Shaheen told Geo Super.

What exactly did Amir say?

Ahead of a PSL game against Babar, Amir was asked about the experience of bowling to Babar Azam. Amir went, “My job is to take wickets and win matches for my team, so for me, facing Babar or a tailender batting at number 10 will be the same.” Shaheen was asked his views on Amir’s “tailender” statement.

Did the original Afridi, Shahid Afridi, also get involved?

Yes, that was after that game between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. When Kings’ Amir the bowler threw a ball back at the batsman Babar in anger, Afridi revealed he had texted and “scolded” Amir about the issue. Amir had thrown the ball well clear of the batsman, mind you.

“Whenever a player doesn’t perform, or even if he does, I drop him a message for call him. Likewise, I messaged Amir yesterday. I talked to him respectfully, but I also scolded him. I told Amir, ‘what do you want?’ You have gained so much respect, you faced a blot on your reputation and from there, you made a return. You got a new life, in a way. What are you even trying to do?” Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Ye koi tareeka hai? (Is this the way to play?) There are juniors around you, you are using bad words. There are fans who are disheartened to see that. Even we have used such words and sometimes, the camera used to catch us. There are families, kids watching you on television. Aggression is fine, but keep it under control,” Afridi added.

“If you want to play for Pakistan, you have to play alongside Babar only. Will you be able to look him in the eye? Can you play under his captaincy?

Focus on your performance, control your aggression, and go back home peacefully,” Afridi explained.

“He said sorry and thanked me for noticing this,” Afridi said.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 09:46 IST
