Mohammad Amir reveals Pakistan players were laughing ‘like nothing happened’ just one hour after historic USA defeat in 2024

Pakistan’s passage to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup seems unlikely after their two-wicket loss against England in their Group 2 Super 8 encounter at Pallekele on Tuesday night. During the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, Pakistan had failed to get past the group stage, where they lost against the USA and India before winning against Canada and Ireland. Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who was part of the 2024 T20 World Cup Pakistan team, has now revealed how some players in that 2024 Pakistan team, led by Babar Azam, were still laughing just an hour of the loss against USA and behaved as if ‘nothing has happened’.

“Those who feel they cannot sleep for the whole night. I was very hurt. Post the USA loss, there were players who were indulging in laughter. Our flight was one hour later after the match and there were 2-3 players in the team who would indulge in laughter. Like nothing has happened. Many boys, I don’t want to name them, have taken cricket for granted. But cricket is such a game, if one does not take it for granted, it will keep giving you respect. Otherwise it will kick you,” Amir said on the how Haarna Mana hai.

Pakistan had begun their T20 World Cup campaign in the ongoing marquee event with a three-wicket win against Netherlands. The win had come with the Salman Ali Agha-led side chasing a target of 147 runs and losing seven wickets before the win.

Pakistan then won by 32 runs against USA before they lost to arch rivals India at Colombo by 61 runs. The team then scored a win against Namibia by 102 runs to enter the Super 8. With their first Super 8 match against New Zealand being washed out due to rains, Pakistan faced England on Tuesday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a total of 164 for 9 before Harry Brook’s century guided England to the win. England were 154 for 5 at one point with the team needing 10 runs in three overs. England then lost the wickets of Brook, Will Jacks and Jamie Overton in the next 11 balls before Jofra Archer took the team home with a boundary off Salman Mirza with five balls remaining.

Amir also spoke about how good teams have thrashed Pakistan since the last 4-5 years and how the core of Pakistan team keep getting chances despite not performing. “Pichle 4-5 saal se chapade hi lag rahi hain (Last 4-5 years, we have been continuously thrashed). Whatever team comes, defeat us. And with ease. Today, we felt for some time that we could win. Otherwise during the last tournament till this, we did not have any hope that Pakistan would win. I think there have been a lot of chances given to the 4-5 players, who form your core. We have been talking since the last 4-5 years that they have got enough chances. And they still have not delivered,” added Amir.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha spoke about how Harry Brook’s knock was the difference in the match. “We started well with the bat but couldn’t finish the way we wanted to. But some days you have to give credit to other batters. I think Harry (Brook) batted brilliantly. Our score was a bit short. And then Brook took the game away from us. We threw everything at him,” Agha said post the match.