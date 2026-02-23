‘He kept same intent’: Mohammad Amir on Abhishek Sharma’s South Africa dismissal

Sharma opened his 2026 ICC T20 World Cup account on Sunday, scoring fifteen runs in twelve balls before Marco Jansen sent him back to the pavilion. Sharma’s poor World Cup run has now extended itself to four games in a row.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 23, 2026 09:26 PM IST
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 15 off 12 vs South Africa. (PHOTO: AP)Indian opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for 15 off 12 vs South Africa. (PHOTO: AP)
Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir spoke about Abhishek Sharma again, this time praising the young Indian opener for his ‘intent’ but reiterating that his technique was being exposed in international cricket.

“You must have seen that he scored 14 runs on the same side. All three of the boundaries he hit were off bad balls. He does have potential. He kept the same intent even after three ducks,” said Amir on the show Haarna Mana Hai.

“But, as a senior player, my message to him would be that international cricket will expose your technique. If he brings a little patience and hits the ball where it is, it would be better. He has the skills; how he wants to utilise them is up to him,” Amir said.

Amir then stated that India has a problem chasing down totals now that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have exited T20Is.

“India were exposed as they were chasing for the first time in this T20 World Cup. This isn’t a team that has Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. They handled the match as the situation demanded,” he said.

Amir then pointed out that India’s plan to send left-handers out at the top was exposed and that until they settled on the right team combination, it would be tough for them to get results.

“The biggest mistake India made was sending three left-handers at the top. Rinku doesn’t even get time to play. You benched Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel against batters who struggle against spinners. No matter how big a team you are, you won’t get results until you play the right combinations,” he asserted.

Feb 23: Latest News