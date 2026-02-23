‘He kept same intent’: Mohammad Amir on Abhishek Sharma’s South Africa dismissal

Former Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir spoke about Abhishek Sharma again, this time praising the young Indian opener for his ‘intent’ but reiterating that his technique was being exposed in international cricket.

Sharma opened his 2026 ICC T20 World Cup account on Sunday, scoring fifteen runs in twelve balls before Marco Jansen sent him back to the pavilion. Sharma’s poor World Cup run has now extended itself to four games in a row.

“You must have seen that he scored 14 runs on the same side. All three of the boundaries he hit were off bad balls. He does have potential. He kept the same intent even after three ducks,” said Amir on the show Haarna Mana Hai.