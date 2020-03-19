Originally supposed to travel to England, West Indies offers to host Test series at home

England are scheduled to play West Indies at home starting June 4 (Reuters file photo) England are scheduled to play West Indies at home starting June 4 (Reuters file photo)

The coronavirus pandemic has forced cricket boards around the world to either postpone or cancel international fixtures and leagues. However, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has offered to host its away Test series against England in the Caribbean. England’s home Test series against the Caribbeans was originally scheduled to start from June 4.

CWI chief Johny Grave on Wednesday reportedly discussed the issue with ECB Chief Tom Harrison. “To that end, yes, we have offered to host the series here in the Caribbean if that is deemed helpful. The ECB would retain all commercial and broadcast rights,” Grave told ESPN Cricinfo.

As cricketers are forced to stay at home due to the pandemic, veteran England fast bowler James Anderson feared that it may lead to all domestic and international fixtures being abandoned completely.

The 37-year-old Lancashire bowler said he was anxious to get on the field as he has not played a single Test since sustaining an injury during England’s tour of South Africa.

“Cricket and sport is not the be all and end all but it is my livelihood, it’s all I know. The season is unlikely to start. It’s still a little bit hazy as to what’s going to happen. There’s a chance we might not even bowl a ball this summer,” Anderson told the BBC’s Tailenders podcast.

England’s County Championship – which is scheduled to start on April 12 – is likely to be delayed as the English government has advised against mass gatherings.

Earlier, England’s tour of Sri Lanka was postponed due to the pandemic. The Joe Root-side are currently are fourth in World Test Championship table with five wins from nine games and have 146 points.

