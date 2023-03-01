scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Advertisement

American Tara Norris wants to learn from top cricketers in WPL

Norris, who has taken four wickets in five T20Is, was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh in last month's WPL auction.

Tara NorrisTara Norris said she wants to make associate nations proud with her performances in WPL. (Instagram/tara_norris)
Listen to this article
American Tara Norris wants to learn from top cricketers in WPL
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

American fast bowler Tara Norris, the only player from an associate nation in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), is looking forward to pick the brains of the best in the business in the T20 event to be held later this month in Mumbai.

Norris, who has taken four wickets in five T20Is, was acquired by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 10 lakh in last month’s WPL auction.

“There are quite a few world-class players and luckily I’ll get to train with some of them and hopefully play against a few of them. I am looking to learn and embrace as much as I can,” she said in a statement issued by her franchise.

“Also, I have never been to India before. I will have to learn about the conditions and the climate here.” Norris said she wants to make associate nations proud with her performances in WPL.

“I definitely want to do all the associate nations proud. I have a voice for those players. A lot of girls struggle with funding and facilities. I want to raise awareness for the associates and hopefully next year, more players will be involved.

“I was really surprised and honoured to be picked not only as a USA cricketer but as a representative of the Associate Nations as well,” she said.

The WPL is scheduled to be held from March 4 to 26.

Also Read
Faf du Plesis
'I'm not going to be MS Dhoni as a captain’: RCB's Faf du Plessis ahead o...
Watch: RCB start their training ahead of the inaugural WPL season
england cricket, mental health issues, Sarah Taylor, sarah taylor mental health issues, sarah taylor england
Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor announces partner’s pregnancy, says...
Watch: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi's daughter in a grand ceremon...

Delhi Capitals will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium on March 5.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 15:06 IST
Next Story

From stimulating hair growth to improving heart health: The varied benefits of garlic oil

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 01: Latest News
close