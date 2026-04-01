Amelia Kerr smashes unbeaten 179 as New Zealand topple India’s world record for highest Women’s ODI chase

Captain Amelia Kerr was front and centre as New Zealand pulled off a world-record chase of 347 to beat South Africa by two wickets in a thrilling second ODI on Wednesday in Wellington. Kerr was unbeaten on 179 off 139 balls as New Zealand completed the chase with two balls to spare. It is the highest succesfull run chase in the history of Women’s ODIs, overhauling India’s record of 338 against Australia in the semifinal of last year’s Women’s World Cup.

It was Kerr’s second highest score in ODIs – she holds the record for highest score in the format, a unbeaten 232 off 195 balls that she had scored against Ireland in June 2018. She hit one six and 23 fours over the course of her innings, having come in to bat in the fifth over after opener Suzie Bates fell to Ayabonga Khaka. A win looked unlikely for New Zealand for much of the first half of their innings. While Kerr settled in quickly, New Zealand had lost a total of four wickets by the 25th over.