Ambati Rayudu suspended from bowling in international cricket

Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday (January 28). This was after Rayudu failed to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days.

A statement by ICC said, “The player elected not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action, and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect in accordance with clause 4.2 of the ICC regulations, which can be found here.”

“The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action,” it added.

Rayudu was reported for suspect action during the first one-day international of India’s series against Australia in Sydney on January 12.

As a part-time bowler, Rayudu had bowled just two overs during the match and gave away 13 runs without picking up a wicket. However, his action drew comparisons with Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who himself had been pulled up by match officials for suspect bowling action a number of points in his career.

According to the ICC rules, an illegal bowling action is defined as where the player’s elbow extends by the amount of more than “15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.”