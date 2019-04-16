Ambati Rayudu shares World Cup plans after getting snubbed

A day after the BCCI announced India’s squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019, leaving out the probable prospects for the No. 4 position – Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant – from the 15-man squad, the former announced his plan for the tournament.

Tweeting from his official account, Rayudu said that he purchased a new set of 3D glasses to watch the World Cup, taking place in England from May 30. “Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the World Cup,” he tweeted.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup ????.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) 16 April 2019

It was a heartbreak for the Hyderabad batsman Rayudu, who was the team’s number four since Asia Cup last year, and many from the cricketing world felt that his exclusion from the squad was a harsh decision.

The side will be led by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be the vice-captain. The 15-man squad is a combination of six batsman, four all-rounders, and five bowlers.

The batting unit will be spearheaded by the skipper himself and he will be supported by Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohit, and MS Dhoni. In the bowling unit, the team has opted for three seamers instead of four. Therefore, it makes the role of Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar more crucial as one out of the two will have to step in as the fourth seamer.