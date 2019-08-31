Ambati Rayudu reveals why coming out of retirement is ‘not a U-turn’

Ambati Rayudu has clarified that backtracking on his retirement is ‘not a U-turn’. Rayudu, who is set to return to the cricket field after announcing his retirement for international cricket in July, has got the nod from Hyderabad Cricket Association (HSC) to play in the domestic tournaments.

“I declined lucrative offers to play in T10 and T20 leagues in Canada and other countries. I have come out of retirement for well-wishers,” he told Telangana Today.

“It is not a U-turn as for good reasons I believe I have good amount of cricket left in me. My top priority is now to get runs for Hyderabad,” he added.

The Hyderabad cricketer had retracted his retirement earlier this week. He credited Chennai Super Kings (CSK), VVS Laxman and HCA selection committee chairman, Noel David for his return.

The veteran also spoke about the ambience in the Hyderabad cricket team.

“It is time there is a good ambience and there should be no pressure on the players. The best team should be selected. I feel that the players are playing under pressure. The infighting in the association is not good for cricket. Sadly, I feel the Hyderabad colours are for sale and it is important the players should perform to earn a place in the team,” he said.

The middle-order batsman was ignored from India’s World Cup 2019 squad only to be replaced by all-rounder Vijay Shankar. Expressing his disappointment after the squad announcement Rayudu took a dig at chief selector MSK Prasad with a ‘3d glasses’ tweet.

“In fact, I had a very, very good tour of New Zealand [a couple of 40s and a 90 in the ODIs]. Of course, it took a game or two to get back to my form. I was the highest run-getter in New Zealand. I was happy with the way I was batting and shaping up. It was unfortunate that [the selectors] had different combinations in mind and that didn’t work out for me,” he said.

In the 50 ODI innings that he has played, Rayudu scored 1694 runs at an average of 47.05. He has hit three centuries and 10 fifties in his ODI career.