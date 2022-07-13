Ambati Rayudu returns to Baroda for domestic season

Ambati Rayudu is set to return to Baroda for the upcoming domestic season. Rayudu, who has played for the Western side in the past, had approached Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and had expressed his desire to play for the team.

BCA chief executive Shishir Hattangadi confirmed the development to news agency PTI and also revealed that Rayudu will be playing in the category of a “professional”.

So far, Rayudu has played 97 first-class games and scored 6,151 runs with a top score of 210.

Representing the Indian national cricket team, he has played 55 ODIs and six T20 Internationals.

The 36-year-old has also represented Hyderabad, Andhra, and Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan is among the top contenders for the job of Baroda’s team mentor.

“We have sent him (Yusuf) a letter of intent and we are waiting for things to be formalised,” Hattangadi was quoted as saying.

The Indian domestic cricket season is set to begin in the month of September.