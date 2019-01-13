Ambati Rayudu reported for suspect bowling action following Sydney ODI

Ambati Rayudu has been reported with a suspect bowling action following India’s first ODI against Australia that was played in Sydney on Saturday, January 12. “The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner’s bowling action,” the ICC said in a statement.

Rayudu will now be required to undergo testing within 14 days but the Council stated that he is allowed to continue bowling in international cricket until results of these tests are known.

A part-time bowler, Rayudu had bowled just two overs during the match – the 22nd and the 24th in which he gave 13 runs and took no wickets. His action had drawn comparisons with Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan, who himself had been pulled up by match officials for suspect bowling action a number of points in his career.

According to the ICC rules, an illegal bowling action is defined as where the player’s elbow extends by the amount of more than “15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released.”

Rayudu’s availability as a part-timer is important for India as they have struggled to get overs from their top-six during the middle overs of the opposition innings. Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are all batsmen who are not part-timers. With Hardik Pandya suspended, India have gone with selecting Ravindra Jadeja in the XI due to his all-round abilities.