Ambati Rayudu recalls when MS Dhoni called him ‘Tin roof’ for losing his temper easily but ended up going on field angrily to argue with umpires in the same season

It was during the 2019 Indian Premier League when the calm captain MS Dhoni lost his cool against the umpires during the game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. In a thrilling game of cricket, MS Dhoni scored 57 runs before being bowled by Ben Stokes for a yorker. The skipper had to walk back, but he returned to the field of play again when upset with a decision.

The next delivery after Dhoni’s wicket was a clear waist-high no-ball to Santner, which was ruled out by umpire Ulhas Gandhe after trying to raise his arm. This prompted an angry Dhoni to enter the ground and argue animatedly with Gandhe, before leg umpire Bruce Oxenford calmed him and sent him back. Then Santner finished it off in style. MS Dhoni was later docked 50 per cent of his match fees for the offence at the time.