Ambati Rayudu has no regrets over his controversial ‘3D tweet’ aimed at MSK Prasad

Ambati Rayudu is unapologetic about his controversial ‘3D glasses’ tweet on April 16 aimed at chief selector MSK Prasad shortly after India’s World Cup squad announcement. The Hyderabad batsman was touted as India’s no. 4 batsman for the mega event but all-rounder Vijay Shankar was picked ahead of him. Rayudu’s tweet went viral and even Prasad responded to the tweet saying “it was a lovely tweet”.

The 33-year-old then announced his international retirement, only to retract it in August.

Asked if he regretted putting up that tweet, Rayudu said: “I don’t regret anything.”

Rayudu admitted that the World Cup snub had a major impact on him.

“Yes. It was disappointing to miss out. I was looking forward to playing in it (the World Cup) … I was prepared to play the World Cup. It is their call to make in terms of making decisions. They must have had their plans and I am sure in the best interest of the team and without bias,” he told PTI.

Rayudu credited fellow Hyderabadis VVS Laxman, Noel David and officials in the Chennai Super Kings franchise for helping him come out of retirement.

“CSK officials, Laxman bhai and Noel bhai talked to me and I felt it made sense to reconsider my decision to retire. I thought about it and felt it was hasty,” he admits taking an impulsive decision.

Rayudu revealed that CSK team management played a major role in making him realise his love for the game and revisit his decision to retire.

“Yeah… the people at CSK played a huge role in me reconsidering the decision. They put things in perspective and made me realise that I still love the game and am fit to play,” said Rayudu who has played 55 ODIs and 6 T20 Internationals.

The Hyderabad batsman is looking forward to playing for Hyderabad once again.

“In terms of Hyderabad, I am looking to enjoy my cricket and help the team to get the best out of everyone. My focus now is on playing well for Hyderabad,” he added.