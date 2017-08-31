Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Ambati Rayudu physically assaults senior citizen who reportedly accused him of rash driving, watch video

Ambati Rayudu physically assaults senior citizen who reportedly accused him of rash driving, watch video

Ambati Rayudu, who has been out of the Indian team for quite some time now, was seen to get into a fight with a senior citizen who had alleged the cricketer for rash driving.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: September 1, 2017 3:10:57 pm
ambati rayudu, ambati rayudu fight video Ambati Rayudu has played 36 ODIs for India.
Top News

Out-of-favour India batsman Ambati Rayudu has come under a lot of criticism after a video of him misbehaving with a senior citizen appeared on social media. The cricketer, known for losing his temper now and then, is seen driving a SUV before getting down from it and man-handling the person.

The senior citizens allege that they were on a walk when Rayudu drove his car at a high speed which even hit one of them. Both the cricketer and the people in video are seen to be involved in a heated argument before the former gets down from the car and tries to man-handle the person. Some people are trying to stop the fight by keeping them away from each other. Rayudu later gets back in his car.

Rayudu has been out of the Indian team for quite some time now but he has played 36 one-day internationals and six T20 internationals for the national team.

Though there are no reports of any police complaint by the senior citizen yet, there are suggestions that he is going to take the matter to the police. In the domestic season, Rayudu will play for the India Red team in the Duleep Trophy which begins in September.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 