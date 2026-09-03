‘Amazing how someone managed to destroy the entire system’: Usama Mir

Chaos is a familiar foe for Pakistan, and amidst the side’s tour, their performances have been quite poor, losing the first two Tests of the series with one more game remaining. Pakistan’s hierarchy pulled the plug by removing the coaching staff and dropping seven players for the final Test. And the radical decision was not well-received by former players and pundits; however, the latest critic was young spinner Usama Mir through his social media post.

“Amazing how someone managed to destroy the entire system, and nobody even noticed,” Mir wrote in a post on X.

“Ab pachhtaye kya, jab chidiya chug gayin khet (No use crying over spilt milk now, the birds have already eaten the crops),” he wrote.