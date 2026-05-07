Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away: Former teammate Virat Kohli mourns loss

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Amanpreet Singh Gill, former India U-19 and Punjab pacer who was once Virat Kohli‘s U19 teammate, passed away at the age of 36 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. He was also part of the Punjab franchise (Kings XI Punjab) in the inaugural Indian Premier League season, and later served as a member of Punjab’s senior selection committee. The cause of death is not yet known.
After his passing, the cricket fraternity, including Kohli paid tribute. “Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Kohli posted on X.
“Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family in this difficult time, “the Punjab Cricket Association announced on X.
Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 7, 2026
Two-time World Cup-winning India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also paid tribute to Gill.
“Deeply saddened to hear about Amanpreet Singh Gill’s passing. Shared the dressing room in our early days, he was a quiet, hardworking cricketer who loved the game. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace Om Shanti,” Singh posted on X.
Gill played five Youth ODIs and one Youth Test for India in 2007. In the longer format, he claimed the wicket of former Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera.
Punjab Cricket Association deeply mourns the sad demise of Amanpreet Singh Gill, former Punjab cricketer and Member, Senior Selection Committee Punjab.
He served Punjab cricket with dedication and passion, representing teams including India Under-19s, Kings XI Punjab and Punjab.… pic.twitter.com/tpr0EwEprk
— Punjab Cricket Association (@pcacricket) May 6, 2026
However, he did not make the Virat Kohli-led India U-19 side that went on to win the 2008 World Cup.
“Deeply saddened by the passing of Amanpreet Singh Shergill, who proudly represented Punjab and was a part of the Punjab Kings family. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire cricketing fraternity,” Punjab Kings posted on their official Instagram account.
(With agency inputs)
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