Amanpreet Singh Gill passes away: Former teammate Virat Kohli mourns loss

Amanpreet Singh Gill, former India U-19 and Punjab pacer who was once Virat Kohli's U19 teammate, passed away at the age of 36 in Chandigarh on Wednesday (File)

Amanpreet Singh Gill, former India U-19 and Punjab pacer who was once Virat Kohli‘s U19 teammate, passed away at the age of 36 in Chandigarh on Wednesday. He was also part of the Punjab franchise (Kings XI Punjab) in the inaugural Indian Premier League season, and later served as a member of Punjab’s senior selection committee. The cause of death is not yet known.

After his passing, the cricket fraternity, including Kohli paid tribute. “Shocked and saddened to hear about Amanpreet Gill’s passing. Sending prayers and strength to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Kohli posted on X.