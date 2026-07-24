Alzarri Joseph refused West Indies Test selection for Pakistan series: Sammy

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph declined selection for their upcoming two-Test series at home against Pakistan, head coach Daren Sammy has said. Cricket West Indies had earlier said that Joseph was unavailable due to personal reasons but Sammy said that the decision to not have him in the team is “way over my head”. Both Tests will be played in Trinidad and Tobago. The first Test starts Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba while the second will be hosted in Port of Spain from August 2.

“Yeah, it is a big loss. Mr Joseph has declined selection. That’s the reality of the situation,” Sammy said at a press interaction ahead of the series opener. “He was selected. I mean, he’s now coming back from injury. And for reasons since, he has declined the selection. That is a decision that is way over my head. I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solutions where contracted players get to decline selection,” said the coach.